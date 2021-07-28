Kelly Clarkson, Its Cheaper to Keep Him

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Its definitely cheaper to keep him when it comes to the divorce of Kelly Clarkson and her soon to be ex husband. A judge has ordered Clarkson to pay her ex husband Brandon Blackstock, $200,000 in child support and spouse support.

Thats $45,601 per month in child support, and $150,000 in spousal support, for a final total of $195,601. She has also been ordered to pay $1.25 million towards his legal fees.

Then they always want us to date a man that has less than. I just know this is not for me to be going through. In this case Im sure Clarkson wish she could’ve worked out whatever issue they may have had.

Would you marry a man that made less than you?