Popular PBS Series ‘Arthur’ To End After 25 Seasons

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

After decades of educational learning, and a recent resurgence as the go-to source for memes, fan-favorite PBS cartoon series Arthur will finally come to an end after 25 seasons on air.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The sad news was confirmed via a statement that many outlets received from the show’s executive producer Carol Greenwald, where she says, “Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers. In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut.”

News first broke via writer/producer Kathy Waugh, who originally helped develop the series with Arthur creator Marc Brown from the initial book series, Arthur’s Adventures. While speaking on the on the Finding DW podcast with Jason Szwimer, Waugh made the surprising revelation by stating, “Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago.” Speaking on a feeling that a lot of us are probably feeling right about now, she went on to add, “I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I’m not alone in thinking they made a mistake. I don’t know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end but it did end, we finished the last episode, season 25 two years ago.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

For those distraught over the end of an era, our favorite animated aardvark may not be out of commission just yet. In the same statement, Greenwald also alluded to the Elwood City crew making a return in another form, adding, “Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GBH and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

We can think of a handful of things to miss about Arthur once it goes off-air, from the slick jokes amongst characters to the very existence of D.W., but above all we’ll certainly miss hearing the show’s classic theme song. Reminisce on that below, and let us know what you’ll miss about this classic children’s series:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Popular PBS Series ‘Arthur’ To End After 25 Seasons was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Power 107.5: