News
HomeNews

Video Shows Texas Cop Brutally ‘Choked’ Black Teen Girl ‘Simply Walking Home,’ Violently Arrested Her Mom

Another day, another instance of preventable police brutality is captured on video...

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Forney, Texas police brutality video

Source: Facebook / Facebook.com/antanique.ray

While Congress stalls crucial police reform legislation, cops around the country have continued to inflict brutality on innocent people with impunity.

Case and point: A young police officer in suburban Dallas is under investigation after a Black woman accused him of brutalizing her teenage daughter as she was “simply walking home.”

The incident happened Tuesday as Nekia Trigg, 18, was walking in the Forney neighborhood of Deerfield Heights, her mother, according to a Facebook post written by a person who identified herself as Trigg’s sister. The Facebook post was accompanied by video footage of the police encounter. Trigg’s sister said someone called the police to say she was obstructing traffic in the neighborhood.

That’s when everything went left, according to Trigg’s sister.

“The first officer Martin showed up & grabbed her arm & twisted it 2 different ways without addressing her,” Trigg’s sister wrote. “Put her on the ground choked her & sat on top of her while she can’t breath [sic] to where she was foaming at the mouth.”

When Trigg’s mother, Antanique Ray, moved in to intervene and to soothe Nekia, “the officer punched her & dunked her and sat on top of her also the same police officer Martin put his arm in her throat.”

After the officer loosens up his grip, handcuffs Nekia and gets her to stand up, Ray, 41, is shown walking alongside them. But the video also showed the officer who restrained Triggs and other cops on the scene respond to Ray with force, pushing her down forcefully on the street’s pavement before appearing to employ the same violent restraint used on Triggs.

Watch the video below.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Ray was ultimately arrested for assaulting a public servant and interfering with public duties. Trigg was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

Ray’s cousin told the Dallas Morning News that the cops should have known that Triggs wasn’t a real threat because there is not heavy traffic in that neighborhood.

“I’m not sure what they would consider traffic when she was clearly in a residential area,” Teronica Williams said. “There’s not much traffic in a residential area when kids are literally always outside in the street riding bikes, playing basketball, etc.”

The police officer only identified by his last name of Martin has reportedly only been on the force for three years. A spokesman with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said Martin was “not working,” though it was not immediately clear if that meant he had been suspended or resigned or something else.

The encounter in Forney was the latest evidence that police need to be retrained (or trained) in how to de-escalate apparent mental health crises instead of responding with force.

Just this past Sunday, an officer in suburban Atlanta sicced a police dog on a handcuffed Black man who his lawyers say “was having a mental health crisis and awaiting an ambulance” at his home.

Luckily, the instance in Georgia and Forney didn’t result in any deaths, unlike last September in Texas when Damian Daniels, a military veteran, was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home after cops were dispatched there to perform a wellness check.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows Cops Use Police Dog On Handcuffed, Unarmed Black Man Having Mental Health Crisis

Feds Fund Mental Health Crisis Intervention Teams To Stand In For Police

Ma'Khia Bryant

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

16 photos Launch gallery

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Continue reading #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

[caption id="attachment_4104720" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: APU GOMES / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:00 a.m. ET, April 21, 2021 With the high-profile nature of Breonna Taylor's killing on March 13, 2020, she has all but come to symbolize police violence against Black women. But the truth is that the 26-year-old EMT who was killed in a hail of police bullets blindly fired into her home during the botched execution of a suspiciously obtained no-knock warrant is far from the only Black woman who has been victims of cops in instances of preventable violence. And even though police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. That initially was the case for Taylor, worse home was incorrectly targeted for drugs in search of a man the Louisville Metro Police Department already had in custody. When her boyfriend suspected the unannounced cops were burglars, he legally fired his gun at the door. Police returned fire and shot them both, Taylor fatally. https://twitter.com/MsPackyetti/status/1260196437784174592?s=20 As it turned out, the police targeted the wrong address and there were no drugs at the home. Still, the police charged Taylor's boyfriend with attempted murder. None of the officers involved was required to wear body cameras. On Tuesday as Black communities breathed a sigh of relief that George Floyd's murderer was found guilty on all accounts, Ma'Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old girl was killed at the hands of police in Columbus, Ohio. Police released dash cam footage of the treacherous shooting which showed police responding to a physical altercation outside of a Columbus home. Reports surfaced that Ma'Khia called the police to the residence because she was fearful of her safety. Footage shows police approach the home as a group of young people standing in a driveway. The video appears to show Bryant as she pushes or swings at an individual who falls to the ground. Bryant then seems to swing a knife at a girl who is seated on the hood of a car. Police fire what sounds like four shots at Bryant, fatally striking her. Bryant's shooting comes in the wake of back-to-back excessive force shootings in Columbus resulting in the deaths of three men, Miles Jackson, Casey Goodson Jr., and Andre Hill. Her family launched a GoFundMe as an effort to raise funds for legal fees. The last time something as reckless as this happened involving police killing a Black woman came back in October 2019 when an officer with the Fort Worth Police Department shot 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson in her own home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Instead, he shot his gun through her bedroom window and killed her while she and her 8-year-old nephew were playing video games. Bodycam footage showed Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. https://twitter.com/ava/status/1183407222262398977?s=20 Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.” Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.” That followed last year's shooting death of Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old unarmed grandmother who was battling a mental illness manic episode when an officer tried to arrest suburban Houston her for outstanding warrants that later were shown to have not even existed. That is, not to mention Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland and so many others. It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName makes sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different. From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller to now, Breonna Taylor, below is a list of a growing number of Black women who have been killed by the police over the years.

Video Shows Texas Cop Brutally ‘Choked’ Black Teen Girl ‘Simply Walking Home,’ Violently Arrested Her Mom  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close