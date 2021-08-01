A Man Allegedly Attacked by Famous Skateboarder Terry Kennedy Has Died From His Injuries

Terry Kennedy has found himself in legal trouble once again.
The once famed skateboarder from Long Beach, California, allegedly beat a man at an Illinois motel on July 27, and now according to Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim has died of his injuries, reports TMZ.
The victim, 23-year-old Josiah Kassahun, suffered from a skull fracture and concussion. Kennedy got arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated battery in a public place and threatening a public official.
Kennedy allegedly threatened to murder the responding officer nine times.
“I will kill one of you police. We kill police where I’m from,” said the skateboarder before referencing a Cali cop-killing from 2017 once approached by cops. “We killed ya’ll in Whittier, California. We killed ya’ll b-tch ass.”
The 36-year-old’s rise to fame began in the early aughts as a very talented Black skateboarder before eventually getting his own life-documenting reality show on BET in 2010, dubbed Being Terry Kennedy.
“Just as me as a person first off. Like I said–my struggle, my upbringing, and me just being an African American in skateboarding,” Kennedy told Transworld Skateboarding back in 2010, explaining why he chose to do the show. “You know, something that we used to look down upon. [This] is a very family-rooted show and showing you how everything I went through or go through in life, my family is always my backbone no matter what. I never lost my head. I’ve always been a family-rooted person.
Terry also appeared in Bam Margera’s MTV show Viva La Bam after starring in Jackass, where he was commonly referred to as Compton-Ass-Terry. In addition, he was involved in fashion and music as the co-founder of an all-encompassing brand called Fly Society.
