According to NBC4i, a four-day workweek seems like a dream for some Americans, but a new proposal in Congress may make that reality.
The possibility is there and the mindset is changing fast — even without legislation, a four-day week is already normal for a lot of American workers, and many employers are touting the results with no drop and even improvements in productivity.
The proposed legislation introduced this week by California Congressman Mark Takano seeks to reduce the national standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours. He cites known benefits for both employees and employers.
Alex Pang, a consultant who helps employers to make the transition, says changes to improve efficiency can greatly boost productivity, and with more downtime, employees are much healthier and happier. He says it also leads to less turnover.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to the HBCU Classic for Columbus & Spending Cash From Power
- Victim Or Vilification? ‘The Wire’ Actor Claims Sex Abuse On Journalist Ex-Girlfriend For Touching His Butt
- Wayne Brady Tells Racist Voicemail Heckler To “Kiss My A**”
- San Francisco 49ers’ Nick MAGA Bosa’s Girlfriend Calls Herself A “N***** Magnet” In Old Racist Tweets
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Celebrates Bodak Yellow Reaching 1 Billion Views
- Remembering 20 Years Of The Princess Diaries: Pop Culture Moments That Stuck Forever
- Blue Ivy And Amaiyah Robinson Shine In Throwback ‘Black Is King’ Photo
- A Twitter User Hilariously Dubbed A NYC Streetballer “Hookah Doncic” After Video of Him Smoking While Hooping Goes Viral
- Ohio State University Mandates Masks Indoors On Campus
- Dolly Parton Used Her Whitney Houston Royalties To Help A Black Community
- Are We Headed for a Four-Day Workweek? New Congress Legislation Gaining Steam
Are We Headed for a Four-Day Workweek? New Congress Legislation Gaining Steam was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com