Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Celebrates Bodak Yellow Reaching 1 Billion Views

Cardi B Celebrates Bodak Yellow Reaching 1 Billion Views

Bardi gang not letting up!

Cardi fans took to twitter to celebrate ‘Bodak Yellow’ reaching 1 billion views in Youtube since being released in 2017.

Bodak already made Billboard history when it topped the Hot 100 chart for three weeks shortly after its debut. The track made Bronx rapper the first female rapper to land a solo #1 hit in the 21st century. The only female emcee who had previously reached the milestone was Lauryn Hill for Doo Wop (That Thing) in 1998.

Keep in mind Cardi’s 2018 single ‘Like It’ featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin currently has 1.3 Billion views.

The Grammy award winning rapper is awaiting the birth of her second child with her husband, Offset. It is rumored to be another baby girl.

Da Baby Issues Second Formal Apology

After being dropped from Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival due to his controversial comments, Da Baby is also now being dropped from the Governors Ball’s 10th-anniversary.

Official statement:

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right. Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

Da Baby has since issued a second formal apology in the midst of being dropped off, now several, upcoming festivals.

