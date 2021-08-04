According to NBC4i, Beginning next week, guests at three central Ohio establishments will be required to show they are fully vaccinated from COVID-19, or that they have tested negative for the virus within the past 48 hours before being allowed inside.
The policy will change at Natalie’s Coal Fired Pizza, Natalie’s Grandview, and The Light of Seven Matchsticks.
Charlie Jackson, who owns all three businesses with his daughter, said the change was made in an effort to keep patrons, staff, and musicians safe while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
The policy at the three businesses will change starting Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Jackson said patrons can show their vaccination card or a photo of it as proof they are vaccinated.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to the HBCU Classic for Columbus & Spending Cash From Power
- Materni-Tea Podcast Presented by CelebrateONE
- Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds Her 5-Year-Old Daughter
- City of Columbus Cracks Down on Reckless ATV Use Leads to Arrest, Seizure of Vehicles & Guns
- Issa Recap: Twitter’s Most Talked About Moments From The Lox & Dipset Verzuz Battle
- Three Central Ohio Restaurants, Concert Hall Requiring Vaccine, Negative COVID-19 Test for Entry
- Letitia James Succeeds Where Other Attorneys General Fail
- Black Women’s Equal Pay Requires Action Not Just A Day Of Reflection
- Nina Turner Loses To Shontel Brown In Primary For Ohio Congress, And Battle Between Establishment And Progressive Democrats
- Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19
- Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder
Three Central Ohio Restaurants, Concert Hall Requiring Vaccine, Negative COVID-19 Test for Entry was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com