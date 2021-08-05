Scientists Say they Are Bigger Concerns Besides Delta Variant

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to balleralert.com, scientists are warning that there is a bigger issue besides the delta variant. Thats another form of Covid, but much worst. There is now an even worse variant than the delta and thats the one called Lambda that may even infect those who are fully vaccinated from Covid-19.

An epidemiologist, Michael Osterholm who leads the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says the Delta variant era is just warming up.

“The number of intensive-care beds needed could be higher than any time we’ve seen,” he said.Also he sated that for the 100 million American who have not received the vaccine could catch COVID-19.

Scientists are keeping their eye on the real monster, Lambda. Lambda has been more than successful at infecting people even if they are fully vaccinated, according to science officials. The variant has already been seen in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Texas and South Carolina.

