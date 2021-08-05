Momlinneal, 7 Ways to Fight Postpartum Bloating and Constipations

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Honey listen I am going through his right now, although I am 13 months post part I am still going through having this fat tummy, and hardly going to the bathroom like my usual self.

I came across this amazing page on IG @mamanaireclub that definitely is helpful for moms of all ages including new mommies.

Well how do we combat having this FUPA pop out more thing should?

A couple of suggestions include,

Drinking water Taking Stool Softners Increase your fiber intake Breathe, meditate, and relax Get active

Any TIPS you have for moms and getting rid of that fupa? leave below!!