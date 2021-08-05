Momlinneal, 7 Ways to Fight Postpartum Bloating and Constipations

CLOSE
Honey listen I am going through his right now, although I am 13 months post part I am still going through having this fat tummy, and hardly going to the bathroom like my usual self.
I came across this amazing page on IG @mamanaireclub that definitely is helpful for moms of all ages including new mommies.
Well how do we combat having this FUPA pop out more thing should?
A couple of suggestions include,
- Drinking water
- Taking Stool Softners
- Increase your fiber intake
- Breathe, meditate, and relax
- Get active
Any TIPS you have for moms and getting rid of that fupa? leave below!!