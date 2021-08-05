Amid Delta Surge Barak Obama Cancel 60th Birthday Bash

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The former President has cancelled his 60th Birthday Bah in light of the Delta variant of COVID-19 surge.

A rep broke the news yesterday as the Obamas were set to host 500 celebs and 200 staff for a nice party. This event had been banned for months but with the COVID 19 variant being so active, and fully vaccinated people still being infected its just too dangerous to risk.

Now they’re just having close friend and family attend. They add on BO’s behalf, “He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

Barack didn’t want gifts but instead, asked folks to donate to programs supporting kids and people of color.

Happy Birthday BO!

Courtesy of TMZ