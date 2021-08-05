LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Missy Elliott Responds To Fans Asking For Verzuz

With the latest edition of Verzuz between Dipset and The Lox continuing to trend, the legendary Missy Elliot took a moment to Retweet and answer a fan about participating in the battle series.

“Aww I am so Humbly Grateful but I think we will wait later on me,” Elliott said. “I just enjoy watching everyone else’s [Verzuz battles]. Vibing to all of their Classics & what they have done musically for the CULTURE! Respect to all of them.”

Well there you have it. She’s didn’t say ‘No’ so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

R. Kelly’s Lawyer Claims The Singer Is Broke Broke

The word is that R. Kelly is so broke yall he can’t even afford his own Court transcripts. On Tuesday, the R&B icon’s attorney spoke at his federal court hearing in Brooklyn and told Judge Donnelly that his client’s finances “are depleted.” The ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ music icon can’t even afford the daily copies of his court transcripts.

R.Kelly’s New York trial will begin Monday with jury selection. The 54-year old singer is facing sex-crime charges in Chicago and Minneapolis as well.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Missy Elliott Responds To Fans Asking For Verzuz was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: