LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Do you wanna see the battle of the bands?

Here is your chance to win a 4 pack to the Classic for Columbus at the Horse Shoe on Aug 28 at 3 pm featuring Central State University vs Kentucky State University. Register below for your chance to win your tickets today.

Also On Power 107.5: