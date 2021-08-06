Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son’s Death In Car Crash: ‘I FEEL The Love’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Comedian Tony Baker is speaking out days after his son was killed in a car crash in southern California that authorities suspect was caused by street racing that he was not a part of.

Cerain Anthony Raekwon Baker, 21, was in a vehicle along with 20-year-old Jaiden Johnson and 19-year-old Natalee Moghaddam when they were struck by another driver who had been street racing around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Burbank. The silver Volkswagen in which the three were traveling was split in half and they were ejected from the vehicle. All three died.

Tony Baker said in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was sad but was trying to use humor as a coping mechanism to help him get past the pain he said he and his family were experiencing with the sudden loss of Cerain.

“Myself and My Family are overwhelmed with the love and care from friends, fans and complete strangers,” he wrote. “I FEEL the love.”

Tony Baker also sent his condolences to the families of Johnson and Moghaddam while explaining that during a vigil on Wednesday, he was “was howling crying one minute, then crackin jokes the next.”

Building off that energy, whether it was a joke or not, Tony Baker also asked his fans and supporters to not send any flowers.

Criminal charges may be filed in connection with the crash, according to NBC 4. According to a preliminary report, a driver behind the wheel of a gray Kia was racing with a driver in a black Mercedes Benz when the driver of the silver Volkswagen carrying Baker attempted to make a left turn. That resulted in a vicious collision.

It was not immediately reported who was driving the Volkswagen.

The individual in the Kia sustained serious injuries and had to be removed from the car. The two individuals in the Mercedes weren’t injured and were later interviewed by police.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and I haven’t seen anything like this before,” Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said. “We recently put out a public service announcement about speeding and street racing and how it is illegal and dangerous. We also do targeted enforcement with our traffic bureau, as well as our patrol officers, on a regular basis.”

He added, “This collision remains under investigation by Burbank Police Department traffic detectives. Upon completion of this investigation, detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration.”

The deadly crash came just hours after a Los Angeles council member introduced a motion to create deterrents to illegal street racing, including measures like speed bumps, raised center medians, curb extensions and traffic circles.

“Enforcement cannot be the only solution,” Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said while introducing the motion on Tuesday, according to NBC Los Angeles. “We need to also include a proactive approach using street design elements that make it difficult for drivers to conduct the type of street takeovers and speed events that are endangering our communities.”

Comedian Tony Baker Breaks Silence About His Son's Death In Car Crash: 'I FEEL The Love' was originally published on newsone.com

