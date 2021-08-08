Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

UPDATED: 11:55 a.m. ET

Originally published: 9:08 a.m.

A growing number of right-wing trolls are expressing fake outrage as a stream of photos and videos has been posted to social media following former President Barack Obama’s birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday night.

One image in particular — a screenshot from a video recorded by singer Erykah Badu — has gone from celebrating Obama’s joy to being politically manipulated in a disingenuous effort to prove a point that simply does not exist — that the party, which hosted hundreds of people, flouted public health guidelines.

Candace Owens, the head grifter in charge, was at the forefront of the chorus of conservatives who, by criticizing the party, ironically exposed their own hypocrisies about the COVID-19 pandemic.

But more on that later.

The truth of the entire matter is likely much closer to the fact that they, like the rest of us, just wish we were at the party, too.

That’s because Martha’s Vineyard was undoubtedly the place to be Saturday night.

And if you were one of the hundreds of guests who attended Obama’s 60th birthday party at his mansion on the tony Massachusetts island, you can surely attest to that as fact.

One of those attendees — made up of Obama’s family, friends, fellow politicos and celebrities alike — just happened to be Badu, who posted photo and video proof of her presence at the party of the year.

One video, in particular, showed Badu filming a selfie with none other than Obama himself in the background getting down and dancing on an apparent dance floor under the massive tent where the party was held on the sprawling 29-acre waterfront estate.

Obama, with his signature sleeves rolled up, looks like he’s having the time of his life alongside singer H.E.R. The brief video is enhanced by an electricity/laser-esque filter Badu used while filming.

Dozens of onlookers can be seen watching Obama get his groove on.

The video has been preserved in a tweet.

Badu posted the photos and video to her Instagram stories, where they remained live as of early Sunday morning. However, by about 10 a.m. ET, the video of Obama dancing had been removed from her Stories.

H.E.R. tweeted a photo of herself standing in between Michelle Obama and the man of the hour with all three of them sporting big smiles. But that tweet was also ultimately deleted later Sunday morning.

https://twitter.com/HERMusicx/status/1424366552657416196?s=20

It was not immediately clear if posting the footage to social media violated any policy birthday party guests agreed to before attending.

The New York Post — a conservative tabloid that has been the source of a nonstop stream of criticism about the party since it was announced — reported that at least two people at the party were “forced to delete” what it called “stealth pics” taken Saturday night.

“Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman discreetly snapped pics of the event’s high-end food, drink and swag offerings and talked to their followers as the party unfolded, according to screenshots of the posts, which were later deleted under the event’s photography ban,” the Post wrote without providing any proof of such an edict.

The Post added that the footage showed both Beckham and Chapman smoking weed at the party. Recreational marijuana use is legal for adults in Massachusetts.

As mentioned, conservatives have been expressing fake outrage over the birthday party because of their purported concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant — an issue many of whom have remained quiet about as their own Republican leaders move to loosen restrictions while infections rise because of vaccine hesitancy.

The criticism is also nowhere to be found when, say, Donald Trump holds his white nationalist assemblies with thousands — not hundreds — of unmasked anti-vaxxers.

Likewise, there was no outrage from right-wing trolls when just last week photos showed the Lollapalooza music festival jam-packed with thousands of unmasked concertgoers.

It was among the shinest of examples of shameless, selective outrage and just the latest failed attempt by conservatives to link Obama to scandal.

Meanwhile, Obama’s party was originally billed as having invited upward of 600 guests. But amid increasing reports about the delta variant spreading, the party’s guest list was reportedly scaled back “significantly.”

And, even though it won’t placate the aforementioned Republican-led fake outrage, the New York Times reported that the people invited were “mostly vaccinated” and that they all “had to submit negative tests to gain entry to the property.”

Obama and his family are fully vaccinated and he is among the loudest voices encouraging people to get vaccinated as a way to both protect from infection and to help bring the pandemic under control.

Still, some folks had to be disinvited, leaving it unclear who exactly among the celebrities that have been seen on Martha’s Vineyard this weekend actually attended the party.

That is, except for Badu.

Happy birthday, Mr. President.

Our invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.

