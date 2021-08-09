Momlinneal Tips on How to Slow Down the Boob Downward March

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lets clap for gravity in helping out mom boobs to fall down, and if you’re a mom that has breastfed her babies then you know exactly what I’m talking about. Whew it just seem like they will never ever go back to the perky breast I once use to have.

But there are some ways that may help your boobs to sit up. I was on this site flo.health.com and some of their Tips seemed to be ones I TRY to do on the regular

Wear a supportive bra Exercise Regularly Moisturize and Exfoliate your Skin Practice Good Posture Consume Less Animal Fat Stop Smoking Take hot and Cold Showers

You have any tips you would like to share for moms, leave the below!!