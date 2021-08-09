Momlinneal Tips on How to Slow Down the Boob Downward March

CLOSE
Lets clap for gravity in helping out mom boobs to fall down, and if you’re a mom that has breastfed her babies then you know exactly what I’m talking about. Whew it just seem like they will never ever go back to the perky breast I once use to have.
But there are some ways that may help your boobs to sit up. I was on this site flo.health.com and some of their Tips seemed to be ones I TRY to do on the regular
- Wear a supportive bra
- Exercise Regularly
- Moisturize and Exfoliate your Skin
- Practice Good Posture
- Consume Less Animal Fat
- Stop Smoking
- Take hot and Cold Showers
You have any tips you would like to share for moms, leave the below!!