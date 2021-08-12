Bag Secured by Brittany Renner, Unconfirmed 200k in Child Support

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This exactly what the social media influencer Brittany Renner was gunning for, to catch a NBA star slipping and give him a baby. The truth surrounding this situation has not been stated but rumors are swirling around that Renner has intact landed a whopping $200k a month in child support from baller PJ Washington.

A resurfaced video of Renner slandering athletes calling them dumb and stupid has been all over blog sites. So she has definitely been catching a lot of shade since the recent rumored break up of the couple.

She has been known to date celebrities like, Colin Kaepernick and Lil Uzi Vert. Her and pJ were together a little over a year before she gave birth to their son.

Fans accused her of financial gain as PJ was on 19 at the time of them dating.

A couple weeks ago, PJ tweeted and deleted the message, “faking it all along,” which people assumed was about Brittany.

Reports surfaced Brittany Renner secured a $200,000 monthly child support check for the next 18 years , all of which has been unconfirmed.

Given all the buzz surrounding Brittany and the child support rumors, PJ Washington seemingly shut down those reports by tweeting, “Stop the cap.”

Your Thoughts?

Courtesy of theshaderoom.com