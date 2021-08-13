More Storms may happen today, But a Look at the Weekend Forecast

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This week we have been getting blasted with rain, and heavy thunderstorms, so lets take a look at what is to come this weekend and early next week.

As summer is coming to an end an fall is peeking around the corner you can expect for things to be pretty mild. Good weather with a few storm clouds here and there. So yeah you can expect some more pool days before the ending of this sunny season.

According to nbc4i.com the day to day forecast is listed below

Today: Mostly cloudy, muggy, showers and thunderstorms. High 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid, mainly evening showers and storms ending. Low 66

Saturday: Sunshine, less humid. High 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 81 (61)

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High 85 (63)

Tuesday: Showers, chance of storms. High 84 (68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Strong to severe storms will be most likely this afternoon and evening. Severe wind gusts will be the primary threat. Torrential downpours, which may lead to localized flooding, are possible. Some storms may produce small or medium sized hail.

With the front moving south towards the Ohio River showers and storms will gradually move out of the area from the northwest this evening and overnight.

The weekend will definitely be less humid and seasonably warm. The next chance of rain won’t be until Monday night and Tuesday.

Be Safe and Enjoy your Weekend!