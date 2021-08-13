Garcelle Beavais Schools Her ‘RHOBH’ Costar Who Claims She Doesn’t See Color

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you don’t see color, you don’t see me – Black womanhood in a nutshell. Ever since Garcelle Beavais joined the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, she’s become a fresh voice on the franchise that often feels vapid. On a recent episode, Garcelle found herself schooling her costar Kathy Hilton (mother of Nicki and Paris Hilton) who made an awkward comment about Michael Jackson. Hilton was agreeing with Crystal Kung Minkoff’s earlier comments. According to Hilton, Jackson told her he didn’t see color and her response was, “Well, neither do we.”

As the only Black woman at the table, during the lunch date, Garcelle quickly jumped in to correct . “I know you can see me as a woman, you can see me as a mother, you can see me as a friend, but if you don’t see color, then you don’t see me,” she said.

Garcelle continued to educate the ladies on their white privilege and the overwhelming inequalities Black women face. “We’re not equal,” she said. “Because we are not treated equally like you are.”

“The Real” host revealed how she worries for son being pulled over by the police because, “In an instant, he’s not my son, he’s just a Black man.”

Garcelle’s ability to navigate both Black and white spaces made her the perfect addition to “The Real” and housewives franchise. The seasoned actress divorced her husband Mike Nilon in 2011 after she discovered his extramarital affairs while using his phone.

