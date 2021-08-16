CLOSE
The NATIONAL BACK TO SCHOOL WITH LIL NAS X sweepstakes begins on August 16, 2021, and ends on August 27, 2021. Listen to your favorite station, Power 107.5/106.3 Monday through Friday for your chance to win a backpack with school supplies. You will also be able to enter the Grand Prize to win a Chromebook Laptop.
Click HERE to see the rules complete detail.
This promotion is sponsored by Columbus Records in conjunction with recording artist LIL NAS X.
