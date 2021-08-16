Never Forget: Chief Keef’s Live Orchestra Performance Of “Love Sosa” With Audiomack

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Here is your Monday reminder that Chief Keef had a chokehold on the music industry when he dropped his first hit single in 2012. The Chicago rapper celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday (August 15) and in divine timing, this old clip resurfaced from his live Audiomack orchestra accompanied performance.

Audiomack has a series of live performances with artists, which debut on their YouTube channel. A clip recirculated of a Chief Keef in 2018 performing “Love Sosa” in front of a full orchestra. His accompaniment was naturally called the “Drill Symphony” after bringing Chicago’s drill music to the forefront in mainstream music. Alongside his lovely performance of “Love Sosa,” the entertaining ensemble also performed his hits “Faneto” and “Belieber”

The performance was filmed at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles. The musicians brought a new spin on an old and faithful classic “Love Sosa” as he promoted his album Dead 3, which debuted around the same time.

Fans of Chief Keef were quickly reminded of how the rapper dominated music at that time. At just 17 years old, we watched Chief Keef transform a sound and create an irresistible wave in music.

The rapper currently spends a lot of his time living fabulously in his Woodland Hills home filled with his favorite video games, massive art work and whatever other fun things he can do within the comfort of his home. He still makes about $100,000 for a single record from his music and a flourishing income from his YouTube channel.

Enjoy this classic throwback from Chief Keef and the Drill Symphony presented by Audiomack. Happy Birthday, Sosa!

