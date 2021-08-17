LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Recently word had come out that Young M.A she had checked herself into rehab so it’s pretty weird that she’s now coming out with some new visuals themed around alcohol use.

Coming through with a new clip for “Henny’d Up,” the Brooklyn rapper takes to the high waves as she turns up on a yacht with a group of females who seem more than happy to join Young M.A for some fun water sports.

LION BABE meanwhile calls on an OG to join her for her colorful visuals to “Rainbows” where Ghostface Killah spits that love poetry like the Wu wizard he is. Heads don’t appreciate Tony Starks enough. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Boss Top featuring Fredo Bang, YNW Melly featuring Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “HENNY’D UP”

LION BABE FT. GHOSTFACE KILLAH – “RAINBOWS”

BOSS TOP FT. FREDO BANG – “REPPIN”

YNW MELLY FT. LIL UZI VERT – “MIND OF MELVIN”

YTB TRENCH FT. GUNNA – “HOW”

BOLDY JAMES & THE ALCHEMIST – “DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS”

TOOSII FT. LATTO – “5’5”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “CHAMBER BROTHERS”

JOY CROOKES – “SKIN”

Young M.A “Henny’d Up,” LION BABE ft. Ghostface Killah “Rainbows” & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Power 107.5: