SouljaBoy Adds Chet Hanks to SODMG Label

Big Draco is about to become the first rapper to have all the social media Influencers on his record label. Stacks On Deck Money Gang, is what SODMG stands for, and has been out since 2004 founded by Soulja Boy.

He has recently signed CJ So Cool, the youtube, Skinnyfromthe9, Hoodtrophy Bino. Last night, Soulja announced the addition of the controversial Chet Hanks.

Of course the announcement was made on IG, “It’s going down man. Chet Hanks man, my new artist signed to SODMG Records as the first rapper signed this year. It’s going down. Big Draco, we about to make history, you know what I’m saying? SODMG. Album on the way, just wait.”

We can only wonder what Big Draco is up to, probably putting together some sort of Avengers!

What do you think of the artist Drao has signed ?