50 Cent continues to add to his upcoming series about the rise and fall of Detroit’s fabled Black Mafia Family.

According to The Wrap, 50’s BMF series will feature one famous Detroit native son – Eminem – playing another infamous Detroit kid, Rick “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr.

“I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show ‘BMF,’” 50 said in a statement. “We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

Em will make one appearance in the BMF series. “White Boy Rick” was the nickname of Wershe Jr., a drug dealer turned FBI informant in his teenage years in Detroit. At 17, he was discarded by the feds and arrested on cocaine possession charges. He was sentenced to life imprisonment but was released in June 2020 when he turned 50. In recent years, Wershe Jr.’s life has become the subject of a Netflix documentary (White Boy) and a feature film (White Boy Rick featuring YG).

Although Em made his feature film debut in 2001’s The Wash and starred in the semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile in 2002, he hasn’t added many feature films to his IMDB page since. He last appeared on the big screen in 2009’s Funny People alongside Adam Sandler.

50 Cent Casts Eminem As ‘White Boy Rick’ In Upcoming ‘BMF’ Series was originally published on theboxhouston.com