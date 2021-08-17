Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Final Choices For Washington Football Team New Name Have Been Made

“So the three that we’ll go through are [bleep], [bleep] and [bleep],” - WFT President Jason Wright

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

 

The Washington Football Team is getting closer to no longer being named The Washington Football Team.

During episode 3 of the team’s YouTube series, “Making the Brand,” fans get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at a meeting between head coach Ron Rivera, general manager Martin Mayhew and president Jason Wright as they discuss the new name and logo options for the Washington Football Team. The video also features select fans at FedExField reactions to some of the name options.

The team is keeping everyone in suspense by blurring and censoring the final names management has narrowed down to. “So the three that we’ll go through are [bleep], [bleep] and [bleep],” team President Jason Wright said, with the names censored by the editors.

The 2021 season begins September 12th against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1pm.

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

4 photos Launch gallery

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Continue reading Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Washington Football Team Bans Headdresses & Face Paint Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Washington Football team makes a bold move toward their fanbase, banning headdresses and face paint ahead of the 2021-2022 season. https://twitter.com/ParkerHamlett/status/1422990208967057414?s=20 As The DMV knows all too well, The Washington Football Team has been dealing with every type of misfortune and headache you can think of over the course of the past few years. They finally changed their names recently after outrage over cultural appropriation and the name they came up with might not have been much better. The team vows to change the name again whenever they find something that suits them. Then, the sexual harassment scandal within the organization shocked the entire sports world. RELATED: Coach Ron Rivera Opens Up About His Cancer Journey And Commitment To The WFT Now, according to TMZ, they are being proactive making changes to the stadium policy ahead of the upcoming season. The Washington Football Team is taking yet another step toward distancing itself from its controversial past … now banning fans from wearing Native American-inspired headdresses and face paint at its stadium. The team made the announcement in an email to WFT fans on Wednesday … explaining the once-popular fan attire will now no longer be accepted at home games. “We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold,” team officials said in the statement. “However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium.” This is a move in the right direction, especially with the political climate still hostile as ever. Some fans are still upset with the name change and blaming ‘cancel culture’ and tried to wear the face paint and headdresses to offend others, so this ends all of that completely. Source: bossip There have been a few interesting outfits over the years. Checkout the photos below…  

 

Final Choices For Washington Football Team New Name Have Been Made  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close