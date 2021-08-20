Nicki Minaj Husband Kenneth Petty Wants his Name Removed from Sex Offender Registry

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If I was Nicki Minaj I would have my husband on the same thing, for one clearing his name for two getting it removed from the Sex Offender Registry, and this is causing Mr. Petty a lot of problems.

According to TMZ Kenneth Petty is suing the state of New York and its Criminal Justice Services to have his name taken off the sex offender registry. The problem is that Mr. Petty never received notice of a hearing back in October 2004 because he was behind bars. Whoever forged his name on the notice was lying, and committing a fraudulent act.

Legal documents say he was categorized as a level 2 sex offender at the time but again Mr. Petty claims he never actually got notice of it.

So we will have to see how all of this pans out!

Thoughts?