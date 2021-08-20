Are You Earning a Living Wage in Ohio??

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

How much money do you need to earn to earn a living wage in Ohio?

MIT’s interactive database, can calculate the living wage for every state in the US. You are able to compare your income to the living wage in that state.

For example, a single adult in Ohio with no children would need to make $13.16 an hour to support their household, but that shoots up to $28.58 per hour with just one child.

For a household with two working parents who have three children (the maximum in the calculator), each adult would need to bring in $23.97 an hour to match Ohio’s cost of living. If that family lived in Columbus, each parent’s wage would need to be $25.24.

Use the calculator here to find results for any state, county or metro area in the country.

MIT pulled data from various public sources, including the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Wow I just discovered I do not make enough to take care of my family but somehow I am getting by!!

So are you living above your means?