Tia Mowry Gets Nostalgic On The Set Of Her Upcoming Holiday Film With Actor From ‘Seventeen Again’

Tia Mowry shared a photo with actor Mark Taylor on the set of her upcoming Lifetime film A Very Vintage Christmas. The picture brought about nostalgic memories for fans of Disney Channel’s Seventeen Again, where the two starred opposite one another.

Mowry posted the photo yesterday (August 19) with the caption, “Talk about a #tbt! Who remembers 17 again? We are back together working on a movie for @lifetimetv! I think @therealmarktaylor7 must have gotten a hand on that magical soap! This dude doesn’t age! #SummerOfSantas#AVeryVintageChristmas”

Mowry and Taylor starred in the 2000 Disney Channel film where Mowry played the granddaughter of Taylor’s character, Gene. Taylor was the younger version of their granddad in the film. The story follows the divorced and bickering grandparents watching their grandchildren, Tia and Tamera Mowry, in a lab experiment gone awry transforming the elders into teenagers once again.

Longtime fans remember the film’s intriguing story, becoming one of the first fantasy comedy films we saw from the lens of a Black family. Let’s throw it back to this short trailer of the film featuring both actors:

Tia Mowry has been a part of Lifetime’s original movie franchise for many years now. The actress closed a three-picture deal with the A+E network to star in and produce three holiday movies for their It’s A Wonderful Lifetime slate. The telefilms are set to air this year. We announced last August that the pact comes on the heels of Mowry starring in back-to-back Lifetime holiday movies, My Christmas Inn and A Very Vintage Christmas, which is the film title she hash tagged on her Instagram photo. Both films will be included during Lifetime’s holiday schedule this year. Mowry will produce the three films under the deal via her production company with executive Tiegen Kosiak. Take a look at the photo from Tia’s Instagram with actor Mark Taylor to feel “Seventeen Again.” Catch her upcoming holiday films coming this winter to Lifetime.

