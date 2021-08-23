FDA Approves Pfizer BioTech Vaccine for 16 and Older!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today is the day that ya turn things around when it comes to people getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to nytimes.com the Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older. This is the first vaccine cause move beyond the emergency use protocol.

With this decision coming down it means now hospitals, corporations, colleges and more can REQUIRE vaccinations for employment, and entrance. Already a few corporations are making their employees get vaccinated or they may risk terminations.

The Pentagon has said it would mandate the shots for the country’s 1.3 million active-duty troops once the Pfizer approval came through.

Although we have approval it comes as the nation’s fight against the pandemic has intensified again, with the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists are still not sure whether the variant is from those who are unvaccinated or if its the reaction the vaccinated are having to the vaccine.

Are you vaccinated, will you get the vaccination now?