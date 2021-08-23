The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds

Adam Driver with musical guest Kayne West hosts the 44th season episode 1 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds

 

Kanye West and Drake are back at it again with the rap beef and things are getting spicy. Fans got a hold of Trippie Redd’s latest track ‘Betrayal’ featuring Drake and was surprised to hear the Toronto rapper diss Kanye.

 

 

(Listen to the whole track here. ‘Ye’ mentioned at 1:40 mark)

 

Know Forty-five, Forty-four (Burned Out), Let It Go

 

Ye Ain’t Changing Sh*t For Me, It’s Set In Stone

 

Fans noticed Ye actually shared the location of Drake’s Toronto mansion but deleted the post shortly after. Drake seemingly responded with a video of him having a laugh in a drop top. Who knows where this rap beef is going next. Something tells us this only the beginning.

 

 

 

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Josh Blanchard

Final Season Of Insecure Coming In October

 

It’s so hard to say goodbye but that’s exactly what Insecure fans are gearing up to do as the official IG account for the HBO series has revealed the latest on the final upcoming season.

 

The co-creator and lead actress, Issa Rae, can be seen all smiles in the photo with the caption,

 

 

“The wait is almost over. The final season. October [purple heart emoji]”

 

 

UGH! Do we have to say goodbye? Do remember in an interview Issa was asked if there was a chance for a spin off and she simply replied, “there’s a chance for everything.” So we will keep hope alive as we gear up to say goodbye.

 

[caption id="attachment_4131477" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Merie W. Wallace/HBO / Merie W. Wallace/HBO[/caption] Welp, we knew the fifth season of Insecure would mean the end for HBO’s hit series, but still … why tho? On Friday (June 11) Issa Rae got all of Twitter in their feelings after sharing some very touching photos of herself along with castmates. According to Rae, filming has officially wrapped for the new season, and today marked the show’s final day of shoots. It feels like a bunch of our really close friends are moving to the other side of the world. Sure, we’ll have reruns and quotables for days.. but still, you know? https://twitter.com/IssaRae/status/1403382950230585345?s=20 A premiere date for the final season has not yet been announced, but it is scheduled to arrive sometime this year. In the meantime, see more footage from the final shoot of Insecure as well fan reactions below.

 

Diva's Daily Dirt: Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds  was originally published on kysdc.com

