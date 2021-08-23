Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds

Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds
Kanye West and Drake are back at it again with the rap beef and things are getting spicy. Fans got a hold of Trippie Redd’s latest track ‘Betrayal’ featuring Drake and was surprised to hear the Toronto rapper diss Kanye.
(Listen to the whole track here. ‘Ye’ mentioned at 1:40 mark)
Know Forty-five, Forty-four (Burned Out), Let It Go
Ye Ain’t Changing Sh*t For Me, It’s Set In Stone
Fans noticed Ye actually shared the location of Drake’s Toronto mansion but deleted the post shortly after. Drake seemingly responded with a video of him having a laugh in a drop top. Who knows where this rap beef is going next. Something tells us this only the beginning.
Final Season Of Insecure Coming In October
It’s so hard to say goodbye but that’s exactly what Insecure fans are gearing up to do as the official IG account for the HBO series has revealed the latest on the final upcoming season.
The co-creator and lead actress, Issa Rae, can be seen all smiles in the photo with the caption,
“The wait is almost over. The final season. October [purple heart emoji]”
UGH! Do we have to say goodbye? Do remember in an interview Issa was asked if there was a chance for a spin off and she simply replied, “there’s a chance for everything.” So we will keep hope alive as we gear up to say goodbye.
Hella Feelings: Issa Rae Shares Cast Photos From Insecure’s Final Shoot
