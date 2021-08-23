LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds

Kanye West and Drake are back at it again with the rap beef and things are getting spicy. Fans got a hold of Trippie Redd’s latest track ‘Betrayal’ featuring Drake and was surprised to hear the Toronto rapper diss Kanye.

(Listen to the whole track here. ‘Ye’ mentioned at 1:40 mark)

Know Forty-five, Forty-four (Burned Out), Let It Go

Ye Ain’t Changing Sh*t For Me, It’s Set In Stone

Fans noticed Ye actually shared the location of Drake’s Toronto mansion but deleted the post shortly after. Drake seemingly responded with a video of him having a laugh in a drop top. Who knows where this rap beef is going next. Something tells us this only the beginning.

Final Season Of Insecure Coming In October

It’s so hard to say goodbye but that’s exactly what Insecure fans are gearing up to do as the official IG account for the HBO series has revealed the latest on the final upcoming season.

The co-creator and lead actress, Issa Rae, can be seen all smiles in the photo with the caption,

“The wait is almost over. The final season. October [purple heart emoji]”

UGH! Do we have to say goodbye? Do remember in an interview Issa was asked if there was a chance for a spin off and she simply replied, “there’s a chance for everything.” So we will keep hope alive as we gear up to say goodbye.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Posts Drake Home Address, Drake Responds was originally published on kysdc.com