Ohio Lawmakers Debate Bill that will Prohibit Companies from Requiring Vaccination

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

As Ohio’s experiences its latest surge in COVID-19 cases, lawmakers will gather Tuesday to discuss legislation that could impact vaccination rates in the state.

House Bill 248 is a hotly debated piece of legislation. One that’s divided not just lawmakers, but the public as well, as Ohio hovers around 50% of its population vaccinated.

The bill, known as the Vaccine Choice and Anti-discrimination Act, would essentially prevent both public and private entities from being able to require the vaccine.

A number of Ohio lawmakers have been outspoken about individuals having the right to choose for themselves whether to get vaccinated or not, while health experts have said the virus goes beyond the right to choose and is a matter of public health and safety.

House Speaker Bob Cupp and House Major Leadership team issued a statement Monday saying that due to the high interest in the bill, there would be just one hearing, with no amendment or votes. They will then pause hearings while they work with Chairman Scott Lipps, bill sponsors and others on the issue.

Are you for, or against the bill?