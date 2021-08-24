Kanye West May Have Just Filed To Change His Name To “Ye”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The kooky world of Kanye West is one that is more than likely to never see a dull moment, mainly due to the never-ending amount of WTF moments he tends to put us through on a weekly basis.

The latest of his head-scratching antics is one that we’ve seen many artists do in the past, as the Yeezus emcee has reportedly filed paperwork to have his name legally changed to Ye — that’s it!

TMZ was able to get hold of the legal docs, which were filed in Los Angeles and apparently look to replace his entire name, Kanye Omari West.

Here’s what TMZ says of the likeliness of it getting approved, which is surprisingly very possible:

“Unclear what might go into the review process for this … but it seems pretty clear. If a judge signs off, then Kanye as you know him is a goner. It’ll be all Ye … all day. Fact is, in California, unless there’s evidence a name change is designed to commit fraud or other shenanigans … the judge will approve it. So, this will get a sign off by the judge.

It’s interesting — Kanye also wants to drop the “West” from his persona altogether too … which is kinda odd, considering he’s shown pride in his family heritage — and has often even called himself (both in person and in song) Mr. West. That too will be nixed if he gets the green light.”

While there’s no clue what sparked this change, especially right before the expected release of his upcoming album, DONDA, it’s better to not question half the things Kanye — err, we mean “Ye”! — decides to do with his beautiful, dark, twisted fantasy of a life. Besides, if Prince and Diddy can do it to become The Artist Formerly Known As and LOVE, respectively, why can’t Yeezy?

Do you think Kanye West should legally just go by ‘Ye? Let us know your thoughts!

