Aaliyah’s Mom Slams Author Of New Unauthorized Biography For Visiting Late Singer’s Gravesite To Promote Book

The ongoing battle between the estate of R&B icon Aaliyah and a handful of unauthorized projects surrounding her name has unfortunately reached a peak just one day before the 20th anniversary of Baby Girl’s untimely 2001 death.

Diane Haughton, the late singer’s normally-elusive mom, has just spoken out to criticize the author of an unauthorized book that chronicles Aaliyah’s life and the circumstances surrounding her plane crash.

Addressing Aaliyah’s loyal fanbase as “Special Ones,” Mrs. Haughton put blame on an unnamed individual that allegedly used Aaliyah’s gravesite at Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York as a place to promote the aforementioned biography.

Take a look at her message in full below, via the official Instagram account in memory of Aaliyah:

“Dear Special Ones,

First and foremost I want to thank my dear “Special Ones” (The Fans) that have been with us for years and supported every endeavor that came our way without hesitation. However, due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah’s resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum.

This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter. Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will.

Aaliyah’s life will still shine no matter what.

With Aaliyah

And Her Comrades In Our Hearts,

D. Haughton”

Although Diane doesn’t mention the author by name, veteran music journalist Kathy Iandoli just released her latest book last week, Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah, without the blessing and/or permission from anyone associated with Aaliyah’s estate.

The book made headlines before its release after a leaked chapter revealed information that suggests Aaliyah was given a pill before her fateful flight, which put her in a deep sleep allowing her to be carried unconsciously onto a plane she didn’t want to get on.

Here’s what she recently wrote in response to Mrs. Haughton’s allegation, via Instagram:

Do you think this was a simple misunderstanding, or does Diane Haughton have a right to be offended on her late daughter’s behalf? Let us know what you think!

