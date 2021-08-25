Airbnb to Provide Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is big humanitarian step from Airbnb to provide housing for Afghan Refugess. Conflicts are still on going in Afghanistan and the people are looking to get out of the country as the Taliban has taken complete control of the country. According to CNN, CEO Brian Chesky said that the program would begin immediately and that Airbnb would pay for the stays.

This good news was shared via twitter.

“The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up,” he tweeted.

FOX 4 did project that 25,000 refugees will arrive at four military installations where they will receive COVID-19 vaccines before arriving at their new homes. Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX will be one of those homes. The base will reportedly welcome American civilians, green card holders, Afghans who have previously served with U.S. forces and have Special Immigrant Visas, and another group called vulnerable Afghans.

