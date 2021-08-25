Steph Curry Parents Ugly Divorce Claims!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

TMZ is coming down with the scoop onto divorce that was filed by Sonya Curry, the mother of — Steph and Seth Curry’s is claiming that her estrange husband Dell Curry cheated on her with multiple women while married. She is saying she has no choice but to divorce the ex NBA Star.

Her estranged husband is telling a different story, and claiming that Sonya is in fact the one that cheated during their 30 year marriage. At the age of 55-year-old Sonya filed for divorce on June 14 in North Carolina, citing Dell’s “marital misconduct.”

Dell countered with a court filing of his own, accusing Sonya of “acts of illicit sexual misconduct” prior to their separation, and then lying about the alleged incidents

He is calming she lives with another man and shouldnt be able to claim alimony. Which Sonya did agree that she is dating another man but after they separated legally. Dell would no longer allow her to live in their home.

Apparently the family and friends knew of the couples open cheating.

Just Messy I tell ya