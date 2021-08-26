The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Instagram Explains What Happened With The "Nah He Tweakin" Spam Comments [WATCH]

If you were confused by the Instagram comments last night, you weren’t the only one. Yesterday, Instagram comments were filled with the repetitive comment of “nah he tweakin” and people were lost on the reason why but Instagram made a small statement on what happened.

“Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit,” they tweeted. “We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying ‘nah he tweakin’ (what is that?). More soon!”

In other news OnlyFans decided to drop their porn ban after making the call last week to ban sex work on their platform.  The platform made a statement letting creators know that they’re all welcomes.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the firm said. “An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly.”

Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

[caption id="attachment_1013870" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Yulia Naumenko / Getty[/caption] OnlyFans incurred the wrath of sex workers and supporters after announcing a ban on sexually explicit material on its popular content subscription service. With the backlash coming at a rapid clip, the company has reversed its porn ban decision and the greasy palms of #RealBeaters Twitter land are celebrating as expected. OnlyFans issued a statement via its Twitter channel on Wednesday morning (August 15) explaining why they reversed course on the controversial and financially impactful ban. From the OnlyFans Twitter account: Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. The statement concluded in the following tweet that read, “An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly.” The ban was to begin on October 1, which would have been a tough blow to the hundreds of thousands of content creators that use the platform to sell videos, photos, and other services. Some OnlyFans creators have been so successful that they’ve been able to leave dead-end day jobs and totally transform their lives. The initial reasoning for the ban was that banking partners of OnlyFans no longer wanted to do business with the company due to its model, and the announcement has reportedly had a negative impact on the bottom line of a number of creators if responses on Twitter are true. Some are also speculating that OnlyFans realized the folly of its ways and didn’t want all that cash walking out the door. Either way, OnlyFans will continue to allow the content model to thrive has it has over the past couple of years and fans on Twitter are delighted. Check out the reactions below. https://twitter.com/OnlyFans/status/1430499277302816773?s=20 — Photo: Getty

