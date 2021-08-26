LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If you were confused by the Instagram comments last night, you weren’t the only one. Yesterday, Instagram comments were filled with the repetitive comment of “nah he tweakin” and people were lost on the reason why but Instagram made a small statement on what happened.

“Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit,” they tweeted. “We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying ‘nah he tweakin’ (what is that?). More soon!”

In other news OnlyFans decided to drop their porn ban after making the call last week to ban sex work on their platform. The platform made a statement letting creators know that they’re all welcomes.

“OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the firm said. “An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly.”

Hear these stories and more in The Lo Down.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: Instagram Explains What Happened With The “Nah He Tweakin” Spam Comments [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com