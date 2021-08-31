Cam Newton Cut from the New England Patriots

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Veteran quarterback Cam Newton has been cut from the Patriots according to ESPN. They are moving along with Belichick view that rookie Mac Jones is better then Cam Newton.

Coach Bill Belichick said wit over and over again, that if Newton was the team’s starting quarterback but that he had to reestablish that position, so pretty much show and prove.

Newton had started every preseason game but didn’t play as much with 39 snaps, on the other hand Jones finished with 107 snaps, ending the preseason 36-of-52 for 389 yards.

Cam finished his season with 167 yards. Newton posted on his Instagram account: “I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say … please don’t feel sorry for me. I’m good.”

What team do you think will Newton will go to?