Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist

Welp, it looks like the angry white man who charged towards MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster and interrupted his live broadcast on Hurricane Ida from Mississippi is also charging head-first into the consequences of his own actions. The white man in the white pickup was identified Monday by the Gulfport Police Department and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest. Surprising to nobody who is familiar with the thuggery of Caucasians hopped up on their own entitlement, it turns out the man has a criminal past—and it’s as wild as his attack was.
According to NBC News, 54-year-old Benjamin Eugene Dagley will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew. The Wooster, Ohio, resident might also be in violation of the terms of his probation in Cuyahoga County if he wasn’t permitted to travel some 1,000 miles from his home, according to the police.
MORE: Shaquille Brewster, Newscaster Attacked By Angry White Man, Was Star Journalist At Howard University
Now, we have to talk about the past crimes Dastardly Dagley was alleged to have committed—because, again, they’re wild.
In August 2017, Dagley was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a chemical plant that replaced an electroplating company called Cleveland Plating he used to be a co-owner of and drilling holes into tanks of hazardous chemicals, according to Cleaveland.com.
Apparently, he still owned the property the chemical plant occupied and there was some legal dispute over the property, its mortgage and Cleveland Plating’s lease.
According to the plant’s owner, Ed Cochran, Dagley did what melanin-redacted man-children often do when they don’t get their way and he started destroying things and putting people in danger.
“He wants us to settle and we won’t pay, that’s why I think he’s done all this,” Cochran said at the time.
Cochran said surveillance cameras caught Dagley drilling into tanks of sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride and sulfuric acid.
“If you mix the (cyanide and hydrochloric acid), you basically have the cyanide gas of World War I,” Cochran said. “It certainly would produce a toxic vapor that could kill.”
Other employees also told officers the chemicals “are severe enough to cause a large scale catastrophe, and Dagley knew what he was doing,” according to the police report.
Police confirmed the surveillance video showed Dagley walking into the plant around 6 p.m., drilling holes into tanks and leaving about 15 minutes later.
So, Dagley was charged with breaking and entering and, according to NBC, court records show that he also pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault.
According to Cleaveland.com, Dagley was charged with misdemeanor assault in an incident on the property that happened before his chemical warfare tantrum. A security guard told the police he had broken into the building, yelled at him through a crack in an office door, then slammed the door into his knee and punched him in the mouth.
So yeah, it turns out Dagley’s attack on Brewster was only the tip of the crazed Caucasian iceberg.
And apparently, cameras are not his friend.
SEE ALSO:
Cops Identify Deranged White Man Who Ran Up On Black Newscaster Reporting On Hurricane Ida
Why Did Kevin Accorto Kill IG Model Mercedes Morr? Family Worried About ‘Crazy’ And ‘Obsessed’ Followers
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Floyd Ray Roseberry
1 of 31
NEW: “The revolution is on. It’s here… I’m ready to die for the cause.”— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 19, 2021
Here’s video from the man who said he’s got a bomb outside the Capitol.
Follow @huffpost and @sara_bee for more as the situation develops. pic.twitter.com/aRx1hES7Vl
2. Jeffrey Nicholas
2 of 31
Jeffrey Nicholas, a white man shot and killed two police officers and injured a city worker in Texas before he was able to be safely apprehended without law enforcement resorting to using lethal force.https://t.co/sLhFwxZHgg pic.twitter.com/yWd0XUg7Og— NewsOne (@newsone) May 13, 2021
3. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 3 of 31
4. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 4 of 31
5. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 5 of 31
6. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 6 of 31
7. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 7 of 31
8. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
8 of 31
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
9. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
9 of 31
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
10. White suspect physically attacking officer
10 of 31
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
11. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 11 of 31
12. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
12 of 31
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
13. West Hollywood shooter13 of 31
14. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 14 of 31
15. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 15 of 31
16. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People16 of 31
17.17 of 31
18. Mark Boisey
18 of 31
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
19. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 19 of 31
20. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
20 of 31
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
21. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 21 of 31
22. Amber Guyger
22 of 31
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
23. James Holmes
23 of 31
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
24. Michael Mattioli
24 of 31
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
25. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 25 of 31
26. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
26 of 31
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
27. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
27 of 31
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
28. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...28 of 31
29. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...29 of 31
30. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
30 of 31
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— ℕ𝕠𝕥 𝕓𝕚𝕡𝕠𝕝𝕒𝕣 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
31. Grady Wayne Wilkes31 of 31
Criminal Past Revealed As Arrest Warrant Issued For Angry White Man Who Attacked Black Journalist was originally published on newsone.com