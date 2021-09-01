According to NBC4i, COSI has announced the single largest exhibit of the Marvel Universe will be coming to Central Ohio later this fall.
During a ceremony Wednesday, leaders from COSI announced that the exhibition “Marvel: The Universe of Super Heroes” will be coming to the museum starting Nov. 26 and will run through May 30, 2022.
The exhibit will feature more than 300 original artifacts, including some of Marvel’s most iconic costumes, props, and original art.
This display, much which hasn’t been seen by the public before, will feature many of your favorite Marvel characters including Captain America, Black Panter, and Captain Marvel.
For the full NBC4 story click here
‘Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes’ exhibit coming to COSI was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com