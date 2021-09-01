Gregg Leakes, Husband Of ‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes, Dies From Colon Cancer

Following a sad revelation a few days ago by reality TV star NeNe Leakes that her husband, Gregg Leakes, was in the process of “transitioning” in his longtime battle with colon cancer, it has now been confirmed that he unfortunately passed away today at the age of 66 years old.
According to multiple outlets, Gregg’s death was confirmed by way of a family representative. Per TMZ, the source is quoted as saying, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”
The rep also made a note to ask fans to respect their privacy during this time, adding, “We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”
Bravo host Andy Cohen, a longtime friend of the RHOA brand, also had this to share not too long ago via Twitter:
Gregg’s battle with cancer was an ongoing topic of discussion during his and Nene’s time on Real Housewives of Atlanta, which really made audiences feel even more connected to their decades-spanning relationship. The pair wed in 1997, and aside from a brief divorce in 2011 have been living happily since reconciling back in 2013. The couple’s son, Brentt Leakes, seems to be taking things hard as expected, writing in a since-deleted Instagram story yesterday, “Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” and also adding, “Time is so … valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”
No word yet from Nene herself, but we send her and the whole family strength for when they’re ready to speak publicly. We hope Gregg Leaks has found peace from his battles here on Earth.
