Where to Pick Apples in Ohio?

So these days its not too hot outside, while the temperatures are dropping, we are preparing for jogger season. Make sure you end summer with a nice little adventure to it. How about taking the kids apple picking? There are number of different spots in central Ohio where you can take the kids.

According to NBC4i.com, your local farms may have fresh produce for picking. You n get a list of these below.

Lynd is located in Pataskala and offers numerous varieties of apples. From Gala to September Fuji, you’re sure to find what you’re looking to crunch into. You can find their apple picking schedule here.

is located in Pataskala and offers numerous varieties of apples. From Gala to September Fuji, you’re sure to find what you’re looking to crunch into. You can find their apple picking schedule here. The Orchard Company in Plain City can be found along US Highway 42 in the western section of Central Ohio. The apple picking schedule is posted here.

in Plain City can be found along US Highway 42 in the western section of Central Ohio. The apple picking schedule is posted here. CherryHawk Farm in Marysville wants you to “experience what your parents and grandparents might have.” You can find operating hours and directions on its website.

in Marysville wants you to “experience what your parents and grandparents might have.” You can find operating hours and directions on its website. Legend Hill’s Orchard in Utica touts its 90 years of existence. The orchard The link is here.

