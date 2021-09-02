Ohio Unemployment Jumps to 13,000 in One Week

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Its really the fact that Ohio has seen an incrrsse in unemployment, up to 13,000 in the past week. All the PUA money clearly has some Ohioans spoiled, use to being at home working, or not working at all and still seeing money hit their accounts.

According to NBC4i.com, Ohio saw an increase of initial jobless claims in the past week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says there were 13,740 initial traditional unemployment claims filed for the week ending Aug. 28, which was 5,558 more than the previous week.

However, according to the ODJFS, Ohioans filed 134,160 continued traditional unemployment claims which was 2,003 fewer than the previous week.

According to the ODJFS, it has has distributed over $12.5 billion in unemployment compensation

payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $11 billion in PUA

payments to over 1.2 million residents.

Are you ready to get back to work?