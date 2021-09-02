Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Game’ Reboot Premiere Date Revealed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The Game’ Reboot Premiere Date Revealed

Six years after the show came to an end, fans of the popular sitcom can finally get excited about the official reboot for The Game! It’ll be available for streaming on Paramount Plus and is now set to premiere on Nov. 11th.

How much of the original cast will be a part of this new season you ask? Well let’s just say we have some new and familiar faces. Wendy Raquel Robinson who plays Tasha Mack, will be returning, as well as, Hosea Chanchez, who portrayed her son Mali Wright, who will also be returning this season.

According to reports, Paramount Plus said,

“The Game returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism, and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect, and love — all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play The Game.”

The Federal Trade Commission Looking Into Broken McFlurry Machines

That’s right! Earlier this summer the FTC sent letters to McDonald’s franchisees to survey how often owners can work on the machines without the manufacturer’s help. In a pending lawsuit, Taylor Commercial Foodservice LLC, the company that makes McDonald’s McFlurry machines, has been accused of creating a device that is frequently prone to breaking down and extremely difficult to fix.

The lawsuit alleges that the company runs a “repair racket” and profits off the costly repairs frequently required to keep the McFlurry machines up and running.

A representative for Taylor denied the allegations saying, “A lot of what’s been broadcasted can be attributed to the lack of knowledge about the equipment and how they operate in the restaurants.”

“When working with dairy products] you have to make sure the machine is cleaned properly. The machines are built up with a lot of interconnecting parts that have to operate in a complex environment and manner.”

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Diva’s Daily Dirt: The Game’ Reboot Premiere Date Revealed was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Power 107.5: