RIP: Dontrell Stephens Was Shot And Paralyzed By Police, Won A $22 Million Settlement, Then Died Without Seeing A Dime

A jury awarded him a $22.4 million settlement and Stephens believed his life was finally changing for the better.

Dontrell Stephens

Source: Chicago Tribune / Sun Sentinel

Everyone knows George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, but have you heard the little-known tragic story of Dontrell Stephens?

His death this past Sunday draws attention to the lengths some law enforcement officials will go to deter justice, even if it involves an innocent man who was shot and paralyzed by police and prevented from collecting on a $22 million settlement.

On Sept. 13, 2013, Dontrell Stephens left his home to take a routine bicycle ride through his West Palm Beach, Florida, community. The then-20-year-old man was pulled over by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Lin for a bicycle infraction. Lin got out of his patrol car and within four seconds started shooting at Stephens, who had stepped off his bike with his cellphone in his right hand. Stephens complied, but Officer Lin mistook Stephens’ cellphone for a gun and shot at him four times, hitting him once, severing his spinal cord, and leaving him paralyzed. Stephens was unarmed during the entire altercation.

MORE: Sheriff Tries Everything Not To Pay Jury Award To Unarmed Black Man Paralyzed By Deputy

For the next three years, Stephens fought for his life in federal court. A jury awarded him a $22.4 million settlement and Stephens believed his life was finally changing for the better. He deserved the money and without it, he couldn’t afford to pay his hospital and therapy bills as his health continued to deteriorate.

Attorneys for Officer Lin filed an appeal and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals threw out the guilty verdict and ordered a new trial for Lin. This meant Stephens would get no money and have to start his fight with the courts all over again. A fight he wasn’t sure his body could handle, but he pressed on.

In June of 2020, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a $6 million settlement for Stephens. It miraculously passed the Republican-controlled legislature despite Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw admittedly being against paying Stephens. Sheriff Bradshaw thought of Stephens as a drug dealer who didn’t deserve anything.

During the vote for the settlement, police tried to show photos of Stephens holding money and drugs on his social media account. They also brought up his two cocaine possession charges and that he sold drugs to an undercover officer.

Despite the efforts to discredit Stephens, he was ultimately awarded $4.5 million in a trust fund and $1.5 million towards outstanding unpaid medical bills; a far cry from the $22 million he won in federal court.

Dontrell Stephens was finally victorious in his fight with the Palm Beach County Police, but I took a serious toll on his body. Stephens, who never walked again died a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis approved his settlement. Dontrell Stephens was 28 years old and nearly homeless. He was also the father figure to his brothers who will now have to raise themselves.

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.

