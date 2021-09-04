Zendaya Turns Heads In ‘Wet’ Balmain Look At The Venice Film Festival

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Zendaya can do no wrong with it comes to fashion. She’s known for owning every red carpet she steps onto with grace and class, easily becoming the best dressed at any (and every) event she attends!

On Friday (September 3), the actress attended the 78th Venice Film Festival in Italy in promotion of her latest movie, Dune. The 25-year-old tapped into the “wet” look, a style that’s growing in popularity among many many of our favorite celebrities in Hollywood. While the “wet” look may not be a favorite trend for some, it looks like it was truly made for the Space Jam actress as completely owned this style and sent the Internet into a tizzy once again with her stellar look.

The golden tan, form fitting “wet” dress was designed perfectly for Zendaya, as it hugged her petite frame and featured a thigh high slit that showed off her toned legs. Her hair also matched the “wet” theme, as she wore her brown locks parted down the middle with her edges wavy and laid to perfection. She paired the look with tan, pointed toe heels and an emerald necklace.

But this wasn’t the only look that the Emmy Winning actress rocked yesterday. Stylist, Luxury Law, shared this REEL of Zendaya rocking a gorgeous, white cut out gown from designer Dion Lee as she modeled the look to the tune of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely.” “The dress y’all didn’t see…..” he wrote as the REEL’s caption before tagging the designer.

When it comes to fashion, Zendaya reigns supreme! Beauties, what do you think of Zendaya’s looks?

