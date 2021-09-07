Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?

Fentanyl-laced cocaine deaths are on the rise in America, and it’s terrifying. As the pandemic looms for what seems like forever, more and more people are turning to self-medication. For many Americans that drug of choice is cocaine, the euphoriant commonly known as “the party drug.” It is one of the most commonly used drugs in the country and many of its users are everyday citizens who you wouldn’t describe as addicts. But dealers are now selling cocaine that is laced with fentanyl, one of the most deadly drugs on the streets, and it’s killing people. Comic Fuquan Johnson and two others died at a small get-together on September 4th from overdosing after ingesting cocaine laced with fentanyl. But celebrities aren’t the only people dying from cocaine with traces of fentanyl. In August, six people died within three days in Long Island after a batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl began to circulate in some of the island’s small towns. They were all younger than 40-years-old. Lincoln and Omaha Nebraska reported 21 overdoses from cocaine-laced fentanyl in just six days.
Warnings have been issued all over the country about spikes in overdoses due to this lethal combination. The drugs are rarely used in the same scenes and affect the body very differently, so why is this even a thing?
What is fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or cancer patients. The Schedule II drug can also be used as a part of anesthesia to help reduce pain after surgery. Overdosing on the drug can cause respiratory failure, a coma, permanent brain damage, or death. Its potency is estimated to be 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Because the opioid is so strong, a small amount could cause an overdose.
Fentanyl is also highly addictive and cheap to produce, which makes it an enticing option for drug dealers looking to stretch their product. It is frequently sold on the black market as powder, small candies, eye droppers, nasal sprays, or in pill form made to mimic other prescription opioids. It’s also commonly mixed with heroin, methamphetamine, and MDMA.
Why is fentanyl being laced with cocaine?
Why would drug dealers lace their cocaine with fentanyl and risk the lives of their clients? It doesn’t seem like very good business logic if you kill your customer, but for long time heroin users the drug may not be as deadly. Since heroin users have built up a tolerance for opioids, they frequently seek the drug as an alternative. Drug dealers then add fentanyl to their supply, often using it to stretch the more expensive heroin. Some researchers believe many dealers are creating these drug cocktails in their homes; They are not licensed or trained in using the extremely dangerous drugs and accidents happen. White powders are mixed with white powders and neither the dealer nor the consumer knows what they’re getting. Other researchers suspect dealers may also be unknowingly buying the cocaine already laced. This scenario is harder to monitor due to the black market’s ability to hide their networks.
“We’re seeing the usual cocaine users,” said Dina Kharieh, co-director of programs at St. Ann’s Corner of Harm Reduction in the Bronx during an interview with NPR. “We’re also seeing heroin users who probably don’t have access to their usual supply, maybe due to COVID.”
These two types of users are completely different in their drug use. This suggests many cocaine users have no idea they are getting fentanyl. According to the NIDA, there were 70,630 reported drug overdose deaths in 2019, almost 40,000 primarily involving fentanyl. That number looks to rise in 2021 and beyond as dealers look to get richer and addicts look to get higher. The problem is the average cocaine user never asked for any of this, but they will be the ones who suffer the most.
ALSO SEE:
50 Cent Accused Of Using Michael K. Williams’ Death To Promote His ‘Raising Kanan’ TV Show
Suspected Drug Overdose After Michael K. Williams Is Found Dead With ‘Heroin On The Kitchen Table’
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 1 of 74
2. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 2 of 74
3. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 3 of 74
4. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 4 of 74
5. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 5 of 74
6. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 6 of 74
7. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 7 of 74
8. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 508 of 74
9. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 9 of 74
10. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
10 of 74
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
11. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 11 of 74
12. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 12 of 74
13. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 13 of 74
14. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 14 of 74
15. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 15 of 74
16. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 16 of 74
17. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 17 of 74
18. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
18 of 74
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
19. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 19 of 74
20. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
20 of 74
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
21. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 21 of 74
22. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 22 of 74
23. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 23 of 74
24. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 24 of 74
25. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 25 of 74
26. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 26 of 74
27. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 27 of 74
28. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 28 of 74
29. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 29 of 74
30. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
30 of 74
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
31. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 31 of 74
32. Antron Pippen, 33
32 of 74
33. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 33 of 74
34. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 34 of 74
35. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 35 of 74
36. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 36 of 74
37. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 37 of 74
38. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 38 of 74
39. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 39 of 74
40. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 40 of 74
41. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 41 of 74
42. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8142 of 74
43. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 43 of 74
44. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
44 of 74
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
45. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
45 of 74
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
46. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 46 of 74
47. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 47 of 74
48. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 48 of 74
49. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 49 of 74
50. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 50 of 74
51. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 51 of 74
52. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 52 of 74
53. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 53 of 74
54. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 54 of 74
55. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 55 of 74
56. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 56 of 74
57. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 57 of 74
58. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 58 of 74
59. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 59 of 74
60. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
60 of 74
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
61. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 61 of 74
62. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 62 of 74
63. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 63 of 74
64. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 64 of 74
65. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 65 of 74
66. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 66 of 74
67. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 67 of 74
68. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 68 of 74
69. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 69 of 74
70. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 70 of 74
71. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 71 of 74
72. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
72 of 74
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
73. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 73 of 74
74. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 74 of 74
Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It? was originally published on newsone.com