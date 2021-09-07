Columbus Zoo & Aquarium Hiring 350 Seasonal Employees

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it will be holding open interviews to fill 350 seasonal positions.

A release from the zoo states that open interviews will be taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the Lakeside Pavilion to fill a variety of seasonal positions in the areas of food and beverage, retails, grounds’ maintenance and many more.

For more information about these open interviews and employment opportunities at all of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium properties, you can visit the zoo’s website

