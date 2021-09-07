T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For “Dark Fantasy”

Lyric-biting when it comes to hip-hop is one of the cardinal mistakes any rapper can make, but it’s a whole different level of disrespect when it’s done through the deceptive lens of gaslighting.
T-Pain is back in the news as he continues to recall stories from his legendary career in music, this time bringing up a moment with fellow hip-hop vet Kanye West where he accuses him of stealing a lyric that he previously told him was corny.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
While broadcasting recently on popular streaming service Twitch, T-Pain went into a story of how Kanye once gave him some not-so-constructive criticism on a line from his 2011 mixtape, prEVOLVer, which went, “you n***as win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.” If that sounds familiar, that’s because after ‘Ye gave his aforementioned bar the axe, he later went on to make it a memorable one on his own 2011 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, rapping “‘Too many Urkels on your team, that’s why your wins low” on the album opener, “Dark Fantasy.”
Read on to see how T-Pain broke down the situation in his own words:
“Kanye stole one of my corny lines. I couldn’t believe it. Kanye stole one of my corny lines after he told me it was corny. I don’t think he said it better. I don’t think anything happened where his was better than mine. Mine was out, I was showing Kanye. I was working on Watch The Thone. I was so proud of my new mixtape I had, and it was mostly rap.
On one of the songs I said something like ‘I got beef like two burgers, you n***as win slow and I’m smarter than Steve Urkel.’ Keep in mind the Winslow family is corny as f**k, I knew it was corny when I said it. Kanye confirmed it — he was like don’t ever say anything like that.
And then after that, one of his lines was ‘too many Urkels, that’s why your wins low.’ I was like… did this n***a try to get me to not say my s**t so he could say his s**t? I was like what the f**k? …I was like my n***a, what?!”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Although it seems like T-Pain has since turned the mishap into a laughable situation, we’re willing to bet he wasn’t exactly thrilled at the time it actually happened. Would you have said something? Let us know after watching the 1UP singer describe the situation in a way that only he can:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For “Dark Fantasy”
- Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And How Dangerous Is It?
- Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts
Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts
1.
1 of 20
Good morning to everyone waking up to #DONDA 🌅— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 29, 2021
2.
2 of 20
Donda has finally landed 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LPZihQpOS2— B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2021
3.
3 of 20
DONDA OUT pic.twitter.com/62G8ONyT3L— Deadboy (training arc) (@DEDBBOY) August 29, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Kanye Lil Baby & The Weeknd on hurricane #DONDA pic.twitter.com/TGVz3qVNsy— 💫𝓚𝓸𝓪𝓵𝓪💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021
5.
5 of 20
listening to donda got me like this pic.twitter.com/AChoNp5IBi— 𝓀𝒾𝒶 🎐cr:one piece (@k1a00) August 29, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Me realizing my friends have not already started streaming Donda pic.twitter.com/LGYvcxpVSo— alegría✌🏽 (@SihleTyler) August 29, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem on ‘Praise God’ #DONDA pic.twitter.com/V5mDizbRkH— memory lane (@bitchitz999) August 29, 2021
8.
8 of 20
"This might be the return of the throne." #DONDA pic.twitter.com/VFp0QvPtmc— Lauren💕 (@sadsnoopdog) August 29, 2021
9.9 of 20
10.
10 of 20
I got DONDA and Ronaldo. Nobody can top that pic.twitter.com/mTOlESeVmL— 𝕍𝕖𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕒 (@UtdPeffer) August 29, 2021
11.
11 of 20
in honor of donda dropping, here’s some wise words from ye pic.twitter.com/rThISAPk7m— al (@veryrare1717) August 29, 2021
12.
12 of 20
Donda got ya girl floating rn— shari 🌛 (@shari_7) August 29, 2021
13.
13 of 20
everyone listening to donda right now pic.twitter.com/XNq4igbQf7— ?kavs (@artcheetosb0i) August 29, 2021
14.
14 of 20
my soul leaving my body when i heard Kanye start sliding on off the grid #DONDA pic.twitter.com/0i7mfmBImi— 💫𝓚𝓸𝓪𝓵𝓪💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021
15.15 of 20
16.
16 of 20
DONDA IS OUT pic.twitter.com/p7sbGKwOSa— ur scott pilgrim 🤹🏽 (@tasteofgucc1) August 29, 2021
17.
17 of 20
Mfs waking up late to Donda dropping pic.twitter.com/GGgJSUeWt9— damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) August 29, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Kanye, Carti and Fivio on Off the Grid #DONDA pic.twitter.com/hLGgLUFvNC— Ben (On loan to Feyenoord) (@__Bxn) August 29, 2021
19.
19 of 20
Mfs waking up at 11am to see that they missed out on Donda dropping pic.twitter.com/mNqoKRt4tx— damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) August 29, 2021
20.
20 of 20
man just dropped Donda like one silent fart in a public place— SP (@septimusajprime) August 29, 2021
T-Pain Says Kanye West Told Him A Line Was Corny Then Stole It For “Dark Fantasy” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com