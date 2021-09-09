Warm Weather and Fall Pattern for The Upcoming Days

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fall season is one of my favorite especially with the style we can dress with our joggers, and hoodies. According to NBC4i.com high pressure and a dry northwesterly flow will bring a string of pleasant days lasting through the weekend. Some clouds will build with a weak front moving through, but outside of an isolated sprinkle, the front will pass through quietly.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s, with morning lows in the 50s.

Winds will shift to the southwest Saturday, allowing temperatures to rebound into the summerlike mid-80s. The warm pattern will continue next week. The earliest opportunity for rain is midweek.

Check out the Forecast

Thursday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53

Friday: Sunny. High 77

Saturday: Sunny High 82 (56)

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High 87 (64)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 87 (66)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 88 (65)

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High 84 (64)

Are you looking forward to the winter season?