More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health Director says there are now over 3,000 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 throughout the state, with 800 of those patients in intensive care.
Dr. Gastaldo addressed the question of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among the fully vaccinated. He said the majority of breakthrough cases are in people above the age of 80, those with compromised immune systems, and transplant patients.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
New cases of Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday came in at 6,823, with 457 new hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is now more than 4,600, with a new variant — variant ‘mu’ — now detected in Ohio.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Rev. Jesse Jackson And Wife Hospitalized After Testing COVID Positive
1 of 70
2. Kill Bill Actor- Sonny Chiba
2 of 70
3. Drake
3 of 70
4. Beyonce's Bodyguard, Craig Adams Dies of COVID-19
4 of 70
5. Baltimore Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson
5 of 70
Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/UzclQcWk9n— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2021
6. Ellen DeGeneres
6 of 70
NEW: Ellen DeGeneres says that she’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is “feeling fine.” https://t.co/J1wuZGzkLD pic.twitter.com/AvaJ05qAY6— ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2020
7. PA Governor Tom Wolf
7 of 70
BREAKING: PA Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. According to today’s press release, Wolf says, “I have no symptoms and am feeling well.” He continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidelines.— SUTV News Team (@SUTVNews) December 9, 2020
8. Country Cookin's Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19
8 of 70
9. Singer Jeremih
9 of 70
pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/o7eWGAfZJM— 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2020
10. Khloe Kardashian10 of 70
11. Trey Songz
11 of 70
12. NFL Star Cam Newton
12 of 70
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
13. President Donald Trump13 of 70
14. Melania Trump
14 of 70
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.— Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) October 2, 2020
15. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox
15 of 70
Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox pulled out of co-hosting E!'s virtual red carpet at the #Emmys after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/5OfAVqFJ9e— Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2020
16. Natalie Nunn16 of 70
17. Tiffany HaddishSource:Elton Anderson Jr. 17 of 70
18. Usain BoltSource:Getty 18 of 70
19. Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson
19 of 70
Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus, but is asymptotic and feeling fine, according to @Tim_McManus pic.twitter.com/f1orSs1Fmu— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 3, 2020
20. Russell Westbrook
20 of 70
Russell Westbrook says he has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/BYG6clQmup— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020
21. DL Hughley
21 of 70
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
22. Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
22 of 70
Nikola Jokic is awaiting clearance to return to the United States. pic.twitter.com/tjWhHEuhBq— Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 23, 2020
23. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott
23 of 70
#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020
24. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing
24 of 70
I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
25. Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19
25 of 70
BREAKING: NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle With COVID-19https://t.co/JJZ7DNDw10— WRNB HD2 (@wrnbhd2) April 23, 2020
26. Eagles Super Fan Monty G "Babay Babay"
26 of 70
If you’ve been to any game, rally, or literally any PHI event, you probably know Monty G’s “BAYBAY-BAYBAY” & hype songs.— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 16, 2020
Right now, he’s in the fight of his life with COVID-19. He’s in a medically induced coma, and had a tracheotomy to help him breathe. https://t.co/oqi5wSiQa2
27. Von Miller
27 of 70
#Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller posted about testing positive for coronavirus, thanking well-wishers for the love and urging everyone to take it seriously https://t.co/vonKHSUvMI pic.twitter.com/qLZJa2ersM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 17, 2020
28. Karl-Anthony Towns Mother Jacqueline Cruz
April 13, 202028 of 70
29. Jackson Browne
29 of 70
Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/12Go3K76y7— The Guardian (@guardian) March 25, 2020
30. Former NBA Player Jason Collins
30 of 70
I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.— Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020
31. John Prine
31 of 70
We are remembering Joe Diffie with his iconic 90s videos ❤️ https://t.co/GsbgSUAM1B— CMT (@CMT) March 31, 2020
32. Ali Wentworth (Comedian/Actress, Formerly of In Living Color)
32 of 70
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Covid-19. Stephanopoulos' wife, Ali Wentworth, announced that she was diagnosed with coronavirus about two weeks ago. https://t.co/nvdfitU28q— Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) April 13, 2020
33. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder
33 of 70
The musician Adam Schlesinger, who died this week, was a modest man of immodestly lavish talent, with a body of work that stands next to those of far bigger boldface names. https://t.co/qiqT5okF1G— The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 3, 2020
34. Singer Charlotte Lawrence34 of 70
35. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)35 of 70
36. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar
36 of 70
37. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother
37 of 70
38. Fred The Godson
38 of 70
I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb— FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020
39. Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey
39 of 70
The Eagles are saddened to learn of the passing of former kicker Tom Dempsey.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 5, 2020
40. P!nk & Her Son Jameson
40 of 70
41. Rapper YNW Melly41 of 70
42. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim
42 of 70
43. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood
43 of 70
JUST IN: #TheBachelor’s Colton Underwood has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/ackiw5QYDA— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 20, 2020
44. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju
44 of 70
45. Designer Jenny Polanco45 of 70
46. Rudy Gobert
46 of 70
47. Brooke Baldwin
47 of 70
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus.— CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2020
"I am OKAY," Baldwin said in an Instagram post. "It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever." https://t.co/tF6kWKBaRs
48. Chris Cuomo
48 of 70
New: My colleague and friend @ChrisCuomo has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He will continue working from home. https://t.co/i2NGNT4zKA— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 31, 2020
49. Ellis Marsalis Jr
49 of 70
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch, Dies at 85 - The New York Times https://t.co/2rkQqlWtQX— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) April 2, 2020
50. Doris Burke
50 of 70
Doris Burke joins The Woj Pod to reveal she's tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She details her symptoms, her hospital testing experience, recovery and goal of sharing importance of social distancing and other measures underway to combat pandemic. https://t.co/4RAbMO5LPL— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2020
51. Slim Thug
51 of 70
52. Tom Hanks
52 of 70
53. Rita Wilson
53 of 70
54. Donovan Mitchell
54 of 70
55. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari
55 of 70
President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari has been tested positive with corona virus, official news #Covid_19 #CoronavirusOutbreak #Brazil #Bolsonaro pic.twitter.com/Zcdif5U6gZ— Farhang F. Namdar (@FarhangNamdar) March 12, 2020
56. Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton
56 of 70
BREAKING: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton tests positive for coronavirus— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 13, 2020
57. Olga Kurylenko
57 of 70
58. Idris Elba
58 of 70
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
59. Lucian Grainge59 of 70
60. Kevin Durant
60 of 70
Kevin Durant was one of the four Nets to test positive for coronavirus.— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 17, 2020
More: https://t.co/Bz7tu4e5xE pic.twitter.com/JS5l4nMmtU
61. Sean Payton
61 of 70
Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020
62. Marcus Smart
62 of 70
I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020
63. Andy Cohen
63 of 70
64. Harvey Weinstein
64 of 70
Harvey Weinstein One of Two Confirmed Coronavirus Cases at NY Prison https://t.co/NS3cxkKdG7— TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2020
65. Manu Dibango
65 of 70
crazy we lost another great to Coronavirus... Manu Dibango ... Le Grand... https://t.co/BnNX0FOqtA— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) March 24, 2020
66. Chef Floyd Cardoz
66 of 70
Groundbreaking chef Floyd Cardoz has reportedly died of the new coronavirus https://t.co/d4UyVtalAm pic.twitter.com/KVBcTRfaWN— Eater NY (@EaterNY) March 25, 2020
67. Prince Charles
67 of 70
Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/jMHkHbLqIv— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 25, 2020
68. Brad Jordan (Scarface)
68 of 70
Brad Jordan, aka Scarface of the Geto Boys, says he had 103 fever, felt like an elephant was sitting on his chest and thought he was going to die. He has now tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/p7wD1OTQCF via @houstonchron— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) March 26, 2020
69. Kim Kardashian
69 of 70
False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021
70. Dess Dior
70 of 70
Update: I tested positive for Covid & everybody who’s been in contact with me should go get tested asap. https://t.co/58rRj8DFhG— DESS (@1dessdior) July 27, 2021
The Latest:
- Beyoncé & Jay-Z Use Their New Tiffany & Co. Partnership To Create A $2 Million Scholarship For HBCUs
- Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To Buy Louboutin And Versace, Cops Claim
- Judge Rules Florida’s ‘Racist’ Law Protecting Drivers Who Hit BLM Protesters Is Unconstitutional
- A Handful Of Nationwide Black Newspapers Unite For New Online Platform
- More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio
- COVID19 Cases in Ohio Nearly 7,900!
- The Lack Of Representation Of Plus-Size Women At NYFW Is Everyone’s Problem
- Mercedes Benz Demonstrates Mind Controlling Car
- Warm Weather and Fall Pattern for The Upcoming Days
- Nick Cannon Will Have More Kids in the Future!
More than 3,000 hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com