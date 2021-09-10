Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Remember 911

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I still cannot believe the 20 years ago it was really a terroist attack on the U.S.A, as two planes were flown into the twin towers, and another into the pentagon. The panic in the world we can never forget, the sadness in the world we will never forget. We send our love and prayers to those who lost there life.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, September 11, in honor of those killed in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

Governor DeWine is also asking that all Ohio citizens observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Saturday, which is the time the hijacked American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Courtesy of NBC4i.com